Chhapaak Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy: Another Low Scoring Day!

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is clearly underperforming at the box office and facing major dent due to Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film after taking a slow start failed to score a double-digit score on any of the days during of weekend and also saw very ordinary numbers coming on Monday.

On day 5 i.e. first Tuesday, Chhapaak is showing a negligible improvement by recording 11-13% occupancy for morning shows compared to yesterday’s 9-11%. From here on, the film needs to show extraordinary growth during the rest of the day to pull off some respectable figures.

Released on 10th January 2020, Chhapaak made 19.02 crores during its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is over-the-moon with her latest directorial as she says the movie has succeeded to serve its “purpose” after Uttarakhand announced pension for acid attack survivors in the state following the release.

On Sunday, she took to Twitter, where she shared a news headline, which read: “Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of ‘Chhapaak'”.

Rekha Arya, the State Women and Child Welfare Minister, while announcing the scheme said that the government was planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs 5,000-6,000 will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity.

“We will be bringing the proposal in the cabinet to get it approved to further implement the scheme. The idea is to support the brave women in achieving their dreams,” Arya was quoted as saying.

