Chhapaak Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Passes The Monday Test But Not With Flying Colours

Chhapaak Box Office: Chhapaak had a fair weekend at the Box Office with a slightly disappointing trend as it collected 19.02 crores. On Monday, the film remained steady but not up to the desired levels.

Normally a film with an opening of 4.77 crores should’ve remained on similar levels on Monday too. However, there was a drop of around 30-40% which means the film collected in the 3-3.5 crores range. This kind of drop could’ve been good if the opening was better but that’s not the case. Also, there was a partial holiday benefit of Lohri in play which means the film collected better than it could’ve on a normal Monday. The partial holiday benefit of Makar Sankranti will again boost Chhapaak’s business on Tuesday and it will remain steady.

The 4-day total business of Chhapaak is 22-22.5 crores range and the film should comfortably cross the 30 crores mark by the end of week 1. However, it’ll be important for the film to remain steady even after the partial holiday period is over.

Chhapaak has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan but the desired benefit is not reflecting in the collections as of now.

Meanwhile, director Meghna Gulzar is over-the-moon with Chhapaak as she says the movie has succeeded to serve its “purpose” after Uttarakhand announced pension for acid attack survivors in the state following the release.

On Sunday, she took to Twitter, where she shared a news headline, which read: “Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of ‘Chhapaak'”.

Meghna wrote: “PURPOSE.”

