Chhapaak Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Promises Impressive Gains Today

Chhapaak Box Office: Being a niche film with very little appeal for paying public, Deepika Padukone led Chhapaak took a decent start at the Box Office and collected 4.77 crores. The film is all set for a very good jump today as the advance booking trends suggest that all the major cities have seen an impressive increase in the footfalls.
Let’s have a look at how the advance booking of Chhapaak for Day 2 is going on:
Mumbai
There’s a very good jump in Mumbai today. Compared to 5% filling fast shows yesterday, there are 10-15% of them today which is impressive for a film like this. Also, the film is facing stiff competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior here.
Delhi
Delhi recorded around 15% filling fast and housefull yesterday and today it has further grown to 20-25%.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru was already doing well yesterday with 20-25% healthy shows. Today, the number has further improved to 35-40%.
Hyderabad
Hyderabad was doing very well yesterday with 50-55% oranges on BMS. It has still improved a bit today as the current range is 55-60%.
Pune
Pune had only a few FFs yesterday but now they have improved to 15-20%. This is a very good result for the film because Pune is already outperforming for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Chennai
Chennai was doing very well yesterday with 60-65% filling fast shows on limited release. There’s a jump today and the count has increased to 75%.
Kolkata
Kolkata was dull yesterday and it has also improved today with 10-15% filling fast shows as of now.
Ahmedabad & Chandigarh are still dull for the film.
Overall, the film is all set for a much better day today compared to Day 1.
