Australia Tourism Brand Ambassador Parineeti Chopra Creates Awareness About On-Going Wildfires

Parineeti Chopra, who is also the first Indian woman ambassador of Tourism Australia’s ‘Friends of Australia’ programme, has raised an alarm regarding the South Australia bushfires.

Parineeti took to Instagram to share a few pictures with wild animals in Australia. She warned that the bushfire is happening due to climate change and it is time we should act.

Parineeti captioned the images with what read, “I feel like it was yesterday when I was with these beautiful babies. I travel to Australia so often as tourism ambassador; it is the most beautiful country and I cannot believe what is happening there! Make no mistake — this is because of climate change!!! This is on us. We need to fix so much, NOW. #Australia”

As per the latest reports, Friday’s rainfall has brought much-needed relief for firefighters battling the raging bushfires in South Australia.

Firefighters have been battling the bushfires on the Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia for quite some time now. More than one-third of the island has been turned to ashes since December.

Several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have created awareness about the increasing risks of climate change.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti has an interesting line up of films with the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi adaptation of the much loved Paula Hawkins The Girl On The Train.

