Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office: After much anticipation, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor have finally arrived at the ticket windows with their LGBTQ based love story. The film witnessed a good jump on Saturday and one was expecting for the upwards trend to continue on Day 3. However, the graph remains only steady! Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial raked in 4.78 crores yesterday. While the trade analysts were expecting numbers around 4.5 crores, that jump was indeed a delight. The total after Saturday was 8.62 crores.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was expected to witness a further jump on Sunday but the film performed below expectations. Good thing is that witnessed a stable footfall at the ticket windows. As per early trends flowing in, the film has collected around 4.7-5 crores at the box office.

This would take the first-weekend collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to around 13.37-13.62. All eyes are now on whether the film will maintain its momentum in its first week or witness a dip. Furthermore, there’s a huge storm incoming in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It would be surprising to know that Spider-Man is witnessing an earth-shattering advance booking, keeping into consideration the pandemic scenario. It would then be really difficult for Bollywood films at the theatres to remain steady.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle and thanked his parents before the release of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

In a lengthy post, the actor thanked his birth givers for all the values they have instilled in him. “Thank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me. They have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I’m blessed to have you as my parents. Love you.”

