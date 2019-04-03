Captain Marvel Box Office (India): Continues To Add Numbers In Its 4th Week!

The superhero success of the season, Captain Marvel, is continuing its box office journey in India by adding some sort of the numbers in its 4th week. The movie features Brie Larson in a lead role.

The movie is currently in its 4th week and despite several successful releases like Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi and Kesari, managing to rake some numbers in limited available shows. Till 4th Tuesday, Captain Marvel has collected 84.20 crores* at the Indian box office.

With a movie like John Abraham’s RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) arriving this week, Captain Marvel might fold up its theatrical journey.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’s journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is a huge fan of India, and says she loves all the colours of the country.

“I loved India. I got to travel a little bit. Kerala has a lot of fish and coconut chutney, so good. And pickle, I can eat a lot of pickle,” Larson said.

“There’s just a lot of colour and brightness and a lot of dancing,” added the actress, who had earlier shot romantic comedy musical film Basmati Blues in India.

She had previously shared her admiration for the country through Instagram back in 2016.

She opened about her India trip in an interview to Star Sports India, read a statement.

