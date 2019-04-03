Shah Rukh Khan Was To Star In Kalank – Varun Dhawan REACTS On The Same!

The much-awaited film of 2019, Kalank, is all set to hit the theatres on April 17 and the whole star cast has got us excited. We all know that the film was first supposed to be done by Shah Rukh Khan and other actors, and it was supposed to be directed by Karan Johar.

But looks like destiny had some other plans. Kalank now stars a mega star cast which consists of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Today, the whole star cast unveiled the theatrical trailer at an event where we got to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction on Kalank’s teaser too.

During the interaction, Varun was asked if he spoke to SRK about the role and how would have he approached it since he was the first choice of the film, the Sui Dhaaga actor said, “Honestly, I never spoke to Shah Rukh Khan sir about how I should approach the role. But I was obviously very aware that he and the other star cast that was supposed to do this film. At that time, Karan Johar was supposed to direct the film and Yash Johar was producing it. And it’s been very long now. Later, Karan dropped the idea of making this film because his father passed away and he didn’t want to revisit the story at that time. It was very close to his heart. When Karan told the story to Abhishek Varman for the first time, he had come and told me about it. At that time, no one had imagined that Abhishek would direct the film today.”

Varun further also revealed King Khan’s reaction on the teaser. He even complimented Varun for choosing right roles in career. “I actually met SRK sir a week back and he saw the teaser of the film. I asked him about his views on it and he had all good things to say about that. He was happy. He smiled at me and said, ‘good that you are doing these roles, they will get you closer to the audiences’,” Varun said.

