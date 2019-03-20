Captain Marvel Box Office Day 12 (India): Stays Decent, To Slow Down After Kesari’s Release!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 12 (India): This Brie Larson starrer is enjoying a decent run at the Box Office. After a ‘marvel’ous first week, the movie clearly sent a message to all the latest Bollywood releases- don’t stop, won’t stop! Now, the numbers have slowed down a little, but that’s normal and the good news is that the footfalls are still pouring in.

Captain Marvel till its Day 12 has managed to garner a total sum of 74 crores*. It is currently eyeing to cross the lifetime numbers of Avengers: Age Of Ultron (76 crores) which should be done at least by the end of the week. Also with tomorrow, being a holiday (Holi), it shall act as an advantage to the movie but at the same time, it will face tough competition from Akshay Kumar release, Kesari.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is a huge fan of India, and says she loves all the colours of the country.

“I loved India. I got to travel a little bit. Kerala has a lot of fish and coconut chutney, so good. And pickle, I can eat a lot of pickle,” Larson said.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’s journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel released in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

