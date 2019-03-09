Captain Marvel Box Office Day 1 (India): 12.75 Crores VS Avengers: Infinity War, The Fast & The Furious Franchise & More!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 1 (India): Considered as one of the most powerful superheroes of all time, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel becomes the first woman superhero to get a dedicated movie in the Marvel universe.

After movies like Wonder Woman and Aquaman from DC, Marvel, too, shone with movies like Black Panther and now Captain Marvel. Brie Larson, Samuel. L Jackson led film has opened on a blockbuster note worldwide. In India, too, the movie has collected 12.75 Crores (15.18 Crores Gross).

Let’s compare the opening day of Captain Marvel to other highest Hollywood openers. Without any guess, last year’s blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War is leading the list with its day 1 of 31.30 crores. But, interestingly we’ve no other film even close to that number.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s The Fate Of The Furious collected 14.50 crores (including paid previews) on its opening day. Its predecessor in Furious 7 also collected a very good 12.30 crores back in 2015. The kids’ adventure ride, The Jungle Book which broke all the records in 2016 opened with 10.09 crores.

In Captain Marvel, Nick Fury (Samuel. L Jackson) appeared in a de-aged avatar as the film is set in the 1990s.

Talking to IANS about going back in time for the film, he said: “There’s a little less knowledge, few dots on my face… Not having to put a scar or the patch on the face… So it was kind of interesting being that guy, along with having two eyes, I have a lot… There’s a lot that’s on instinct than the older Nick Fury.”

