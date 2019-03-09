Box Office: Luka Chuppi Has Very Good Hold, Total Dhamaal Keeps Bringing Audiences Too

Despite the arrival of Captain Marvel, which has taken a smash start at the Box Office, and Badla, which has done better than expected on its first day, Luka Chuppi as well as Total Dhamaal are seeing steady footfalls in theaters.

Luka Chuppi collected 3.04 crore on its second Friday, which is quite good as the day before it had brought in 4.03 crore. That is not much of a fall and with family audiences expected to be back in big numbers over rest of the weekend, around 9-10 crore more are expected to come in before the Dinesh Vijan production enters the weekdays.

So far, the film has collected 56.74 crore and the lifetime of 80 crore is definitely on. That ensures that the film is a Superhit, which means a hat-trick of successes for Kartik Aryan (after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which were Superhit and Blockbuster respectively).

Meanwhile, Total Dhamaal too is continuing to collect well with 1.70 crore more coming on the third Friday. The film has seen quite a few screens been reduced this week due to three other notable films in the running. Still, the footfalls are there wherever the film is playing and that has helped the Indra Kumar directed affair accumulate 134.30 crore so far. Given the trends during the last couple of weekends, the multi-starrer should jump again today and tomorrow and that would allow at least 5-6 crore more been added to its total.

From there it would be interesting to see where does the film eventually end up inside 145-150 crore range for a final lifetime run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

