Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Day 1: Takes Lesser Than Expected Start

Even with conservative estimates, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was expected to open in the 4-5 crores range. That was predicted as well in this column, especially due to the fact that this one was a franchise affair with the promo turning out to be entertaining as well. However, the first-day opening suggests that not many were actually as excited to check out what the film had to offer and hence while the start was slow, the momentum didn’t pick up during the day either, as a result of which the box office earning showed only 3 crores* for Friday.

Advertisement

This is not quite optimal since Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji stay to be big names and the inclusion of Siddhant Chaturvedi along with Sharwari Wagh brought in the youth factor while Pankaj Tripathi promised reliability. However, looks like audiences really missed the Bachchans with the banter of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan not in action and the sizzle of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Kajrare’ not in there either.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, what would have eventually mattered is the eventual content of the film as that would have helped the night shows and then set the stage for the rest of the weekend. However, considering the fact that this too has been average means one can’t expect major growth today. That said, one has to acknowledge the decision that Yash Raj Films had stuck to right through that they will bring their films only in theatres. They deserve all the credit for that.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 15: Stays Superb, Has A Chance To Surpass Bang Bang By Close Of Weekend; Katrina Kaif Is The Common Factor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube