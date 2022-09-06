We’re just 3 days away from witnessing one of the biggest spectacles in Indian cinema in the form of Brahmastra. After staying low on buzz, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is suddenly a hot topic of discussion among box office enthusiasts and audience. So let’s see how it is faring in day 1 advance bookings across the major centres in our country.

Mumbai

The city has now paced up for Ranbir Kapoor’s magnum opus. The IMAX 3D version is performing the best so far with 70% shows almost full. The 2D version is easily available and it’s totally understood as everyone is preferring the 3D version to catch this visual treat. Speaking of the normal 3D version, around 20% of shows are almost full.

Delhi-NCR

This region is performing better than Mumbai with 85-90% shows almost full in advance booking for day 1. Normal 3D is showing around 25% shows in filling fast mode. The 2D version is showing a dull response so far.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is running in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. 2D versions of all the languages are dull so far. IMAX 3D (Hindi) is showing 85-90% shows almost jam-packed for day 1. Normal 3D is decent too with 25% of shows being almost full.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is performing really good for Brahmastra so far. 40-45% of shows are almost full here for normal 3D Hindi. 2D Hindi has limited shows but all are almost full. Telugu 3D is decent with 10-15% shows filling fast.

Pune, Chennai, Kolkata

Pune is just about fair with 10-15% shows filling fast for normal 3D, while IMAX 3D’s all shows are filling fast. The 2D version is dull as expected.

Chennai is rocking with 75-80% shows filling fast for normal 3D. All shows of IMAX 3D are almost full.

In Kolkata, around 15% of shows are filling fast for normal 3D. IMAX 3D’s 80% shows are almost full with 2D continuing to be dull.

So we can clearly see that Brahmastra has paced up well and with 3 more days to go, expect a big spike. Talking about the numbers, the film has reportedly gone past Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 6.70 crores gross to become a Bollywood film with the highest advance booking for day 1 in 2022. More feats to come!

