Box Office: Will Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Become Ayushmann Khurrana’s Top Opener?

Ayushmann Khurrana is having the best time of his career at this moment or probably he is yet to see the best, we don’t know. After giving 3 back to back big hits last year, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, the young star is all set to come with a new one, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Also starring digital star Jitendra Kumar in lead, the romantic comedy is based on homos*xuality and promises to deal with the taboo in a light way.

Now that the film is all set to release in the next 3 days, there’s quite a positive buzz around it. From the promos to music everything has worked in its favour. Now, the question is will it become the top opening film of Ayushmann Khurrana?

Let’s have a look at the Top openers of Ayushmann so far:

1) Bala – 10.15 crores

2) Dream Girl – 10.05 crores

3) Badhaai Ho – 7.29 crores

4) Article 15 – 5.02 crores

5) Nautanki Saala – 3.25 crores

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. It took an opening of 2.71 crores at that time but became a sleeper Hit by doing a lifetime business of 41.90 crores. Though Shubh Mangal… is not a very strong franchise, the brand value of Ayushmann has grown manifolds recently.

It will be tough for the film to take an opening of more than 10 crores and surpass the likes of Dream Girl and Bala but it’s not impossible. Stay tuned for the pre-release buzz and prediction report for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

