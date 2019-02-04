Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has been continuing its dream run. The movie is crossing the milestones which were impossible to gauge before the release of the film.

In just 24 days, Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to go past lifetime numbers of 2.0 [Hindi]. This pretty much indicates the level at which this Vicky Kaushal starrer is currently playing at the Box Office as it is now challenging the biggest and the best in the business.

On its fourth Sunday, the film brought in 8.71 crores more and that has elevated its overall collections to 189.76 crores. The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has brought in 188 crores in its Hindi version and now Uri – The Surgical Strike is set to go much ahead of that in its lifetime. In fact, it has also gone past the lifetime numbers of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [188.92 crores] and Bajirao Mastani [188 crores] as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!