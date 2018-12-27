Zero has flopped at the Box Office. The film had a huge fall on Wednesday, its first regular day since release, as it collected a mere 5 crores*. Compared to the day before [Christmas] which brought in 12.75 crores, this is a very steep drop. This isn’t all as even if one considers Monday collections (which was anyways low at 9.50 crore), this is a major drop.

The film now stands at 86.32 crores* and a further drop is expected today. The film will have first week collections of around 90 crores and though 100 crore total is on the cards, that would be it for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which was being seen as a minimum 200 Crore club entrant. Yet again, audiences have shown that they can get really ruthless regardless of the star-power.

On the other hand, audiences are warming up to Kannada release KGF which has been doing rather well in the dubbed Hindi version. On Wednesday, the film collected 2.60 crores more and that is fine considering the fact that Friday numbers were 2.10 crores. The film has collected 19.05 crores already and would close the first week with over the 20 crore mark.

The film would see major competition from Ranveer Singh’s Simmba though which belongs to the same action-drama genre. Hence, whatever comes in from the second week onwards would be an added bonus for the film. A 30 crore lifetime would here on be a good total for this Yash starrer which many (including me) believed (before release) was looking at a 10 crore lifetime in the best case scenario.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources