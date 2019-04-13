Box Office Updates: Kesari Stays Decent, The Tashkent Files Finds Some Footfalls

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is collecting on expected lines, what with 0.70 crores* coming on the fourth Friday. This is a good hold when compared to the Thursday gone by when 0.95 crores had been collected. The film has accumulated 147.91 crore* now and from here it should cross the 150 crore mark before the weekend is through.

The Tashkent Files was the only notable Hindi release of the week and collected on expected lines. The film brought in 0.40 crores* and while it is definitely low, one couldn’t have expected better numbers for this docudrama affair that is quite niche. With mixed reviews coming its way, one waits to see how the film does from here. While there would be a jump for sure, what this Vivek Agnihotri film requires is real big jumps as it mainly has five days to collect before Kalank hits the screens on Wednesday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

