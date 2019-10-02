Box Office Updates: Dream Girl & Chhichhore Enjoy Another Good Day!

Both Dream Girl and Chhichhore enjoyed their another good day in theatres, even though War has released today and invaded theatres across the country. Screens and shows have been drastically reduced for both the films from today that have actually been doing quite well till date. Hence, the makers of these films (Ekta Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala) would be feeling rather disappointed that it won’t really have a fully optimal run from here.

On Tuesday, Dream Girl collected 2.25 crores* more and with this the lifetime collections now stands at 131.25 crores*. On the other hand, Chhichhore too brought in 1.70 crores* and that has pushed the overall numbers to 147.80 crores*. Both films saw an increase in footfalls when compared to the day before since today is a national holiday due to which evening and night shows were quite good.

It would be interesting to see how much do these two films collect today. While there would be a huge dip in numbers due to War, there may be a rise again over the weekend. However, what would be looked at quite closely is whether both films would be able to better this Tuesday score on Saturday or Sunday. Though it would still be an uphill task, it would be nothing less than remarkable if that indeed happens.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

