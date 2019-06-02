Box Office Updates: De De Pyaar De Stays On Track, PM Narendra Modi Is Fair Too

De De Pyaar De showed further growth on its third Saturday as 2.82 crores came in. The film had collected 1.96 crores on its third Friday and while this is a jump for sure, given the fact that there is no competition whatsoever from Hindi releases, it may have suited the Akiv Ali directed affair better had the numbers crossed the 3 crores mark.

Nonetheless, the film is set to go past the 90 crores mark today as 89.27 crores have already come in. One just hopes that around 3.50 crores come in today for the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer as that would only make the case stronger for the film to reach the 100 Crore Club.

The other Hindi release that is bringing in some sort of numbers is PM Narendra Modi. The Vivek Oberoi starrer improved from its second Friday numbers of 1.15 crores to 1.50 crores* on the second Saturday. The film is staying on to be fair and hasn’t crashed in the second weekend, something that happens for most of the films which start slow in their first weekend. Absence of new releases is certainly helping the cause for PM Narendra Modi which has collected 21.86 crores* already and should have a lifetime between 28-30 crores. A coverage affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

