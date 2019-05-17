Box Office: Student Of The Year 2 Has Fair First Week, Avengers: Endgame Is Decent Too

Student of the Year 2 had a fair first week at the Box Office as 57 crores* came in. The film had to face IPL and elections in the opening weekend due to which collections were hit by at least 2-3 crores. Later on Monday, the film dipped though fortunately for it the drops on Tuesday and Wednesday were in normal 10% range. On Thursday, the film was impacted in the evening and night shows due to De De Pyaar De seeing preview shows at select properties.

Now it has to be seen how well does the film sustain in the second week. There is new competition from De De Pyaar De and also an ongoing competition to at least some extent from Avengers: End Game. There are screens and shows that are still allocated to the Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra film which means there is scope for footfalls. However, it is now on audiences to mark the Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey starrer as a preferred choice over other films in the running.

As for Avengers: Endgame, it collected 20 crores* more over the week gone by. As a result, the overall numbers stand at 358.35 crores*. The film is still in the running though for Hollywood lovers there is also John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum that has released which would keep the audiences engaged. Considering the fact that there have been drops on week by week basis, the Hollywood biggie would close in 370-375 crores range. Nonetheless, it is still an All Time Blockbuster and has set the benchmark for Hollywood releases in India.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

