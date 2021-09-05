Advertisement

Things are turning out to be better at the box office with every passing day, what with the two Hollywood releases Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Fast & Furious 9 showing an increase in footfalls on Saturday. Currently, things are really unpredictable about audience interest level in visiting theatres and any incremental progress is most welcome as it sends our positive signs.

This was seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the film saw further growth on Saturday with 3.75 crores* coming in. The film had collected 3.25 crores on Friday so the total has now reached 7 crores*.

Advertisement

Thankfully, we now have a film which would have a weekend of over 10 crores and these are little milestones that need to be celebrated now. Of course, numbers like these used to be a norm back in time but then given the kind of drought that the exhibition circle was facing for last so many months, this is a piece of good news.

Same holds true for Fast & Furious 9 as well which has now collected 5.75 crores* in three days (including Thursday paid previews). The film is lagging behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as that turned out to be an unexpected competition. However, the fact that it jumped well on Saturday with 2.25 crores* coming in means that it is also coming on its own. This is pretty much a Sunday movie where family audiences come out and hence it’s expected that footfalls would be all the better today.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube