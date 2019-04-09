Box Office: Romeo Akbar Walter Has Fair Hold On Monday, Kesari Progresses Towards 150 Crore Mark

John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter had a fair hold on Monday as 3 crores came in. The film had collected 6 crores on Friday so this is around 50% drop. In urban multiplexes, the footfalls are steady and that’s what has resulted in these numbers coming on the fourth day.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Of course, had the film been closer to the 4 crore mark on Monday then it would have been even better. That said, if the film maintains similar levels now for rest of the weekdays too then it would result in a decent first week.

The film has collected 25.07 crores so far and while 30 crores would definitely be crossed, anything over and above that would only augur well for the Robbie Grewal directed espionage thriller.

Meanwhile, Kesari collected 1 crore* more on Monday. The film’s total now stands at 144.02 crores. The Akshay Kumar starrer would be around 146 crores before the close of the week and then it should be a matter of time before 150 crore milestone is crossed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!