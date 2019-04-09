Shah Rukh Khan: “In My Profession If I Fail, I Would Be Knocked Off The Hair Dye Commercial Within A Day”

We all know why Shah Rukh Khan is famous as King Khan across the world. Apart from his superlative acting and business skills, the star is well-known for his charitable deeds. Recently, Khan was honoured with an Honorary Doctorate in Philanthropy by The University Of Law, London.

Shah Rukh Khan received a doctorate for his charitable work including Meer Foundation and others, in Barbican, London, on April 4.

Known for his witty sense of humour and motivational tips, the 53-year-old enlighten the students in the graduation ceremony with some practical knowledge about life and explained the importance of giving to society.

In his speech, he humoristically stated that how there is a less margin of error in his profession and a single failure can affect the acting career. He said, “In my profession, if I fail, I would be knocked off the hair dye commercial within a day.”

While talking about entertainment as a powerful tool Shah Rukh Khan shared, “One of the greatest learnings for me has been to appreciate the sheer simplicity of humour and entertainment as a powerful tool for strengthening human bonds across all races, cultures, nationalities and religions. I remember meeting fans in Germany one freezing winter evening. None of them spoke a word of Hindi, they told me that they didn’t even watch my films with subtitles yet they understood everything! This might have been the result of the melodrama of Bollywood plots but it was more likely just the fact that shared emotions and the simple language of their expression reaches across and binds people of all definitions. In fact, I can’t emphasize enough, the importance of expression as a binding force for compassion. It is only by expressing our stories that we create the ground for our life experience to be accepted and understood.”

This is third that Shah Rukh Khan was felicitated with a degree. Earlier, he was honoured by University Of Bedfordshire and the University Of Edinburgh.

