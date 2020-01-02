Box Office ROI% Of 2019 VS 2018: Uri To Housefull 4, Stree To KGF – Visit The Most Profitable Films From The Two Most Lucrative Years

The year of 2018 was one of the lucrative one for Bollywood and 2019 just carried forward the trend. In fact, the past year spilled some big surprises like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh and many more. Interestingly, contrary to Khans’ hold at the box office, it was the young brigade of Bollywood including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and others, who shouldered the industry. And of course, super consistent Akshay Kumar brought a ‘Good Newwz‘ in the year with 4 back to back 100 crore plus grossers.

Now, as the new year of 2020 has kick-started let’s discuss the list of Most Profitable Films of 2019, in which 16 movies have made their place with profits of over 100%. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is topping the list and is also most profitable film of Bollywood ever in recent times with an ROI (Returns On Investment) of 876.24%.

Below are most profitable films of 2019:

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Cost- 25 crores, Lifetime- 244.06 crores, ROI- 219.06 crores)- 876.24%

Dream Girl (Cost- 30 crores, Lifetime- 139.70 crores, ROI- 109.70 crores)- 365.66%

Kabir Singh (Cost- 60 crores, Lifetime- 278.24 crores, ROI- 218.24 crores)- 363.73%

The Tashkent Files (Cost- 4 crores, Lifetime- 16.75 crores, ROI- 12.75 crores)- 318.75%

Badla (Cost- 22 crores, Lifetime- 88.02 crores, ROI- 66.02 crores)- 300.09%

Luka Chuppi (Cost- 25 crores, Lifetime- 94.15 crores, ROI- 69.15 crores)- 276.60%

Bala (Cost- 35 crores, Lifetime- 116.38 crores, ROI- 81.38 crores)- 232.51%

Gully Boy (Cost- 50 crores, Lifetime- 139.38 crores, ROI- 89.38 crores)- 178.76%

Article 15 (Cost- 25 crores, Lifetime- 63.05 crores, ROI- 38.05 crores)- 152.20%

Chhichhore (Cost- 62 crores, Lifetime- 150.36 crores, ROI- 88.36 crores)- 142.51%

Pati Patni Aur Woh (Cost- 35 crores, Lifetime- 84.56 crores, ROI- 49.56 crores)- 141.60%*

Saaho (Cost- 70 crores, Lifetime- 149 crores, ROI- 79 crores)- 112.85%

Housefull 4 (Cost- 100 crores, Lifetime- 206 crores, ROI- 106 crores)- 106.00%

Kesari (Cost- 75 crores, Lifetime- 153 crores, ROI- 78 crores)- 104.00%

Batla House (Cost- 48 crores, Lifetime- 97 crores, ROI- 49 crores)- 102.08%

Surprisingly, if we compare, 2018 had more profitable films when compared with 2019.

Below are most profitable films of 2018:

Stree (Cost- 20 crores, Lifetime- 129.67 crores, ROI- 109.67 crores)- 548.35%

Badhaai Ho (Cost- 22 crores, Lifetime- 136.80 crores, ROI- 114.80 crores)- 521.81%

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Cost- 24 crores, Lifetime- 108.46, ROI- 84.71 crores)- 352.95%

Sanju (Cost- 80 crores, Lifetime- 341.22 crores, ROI- 261.22 crores)- 326.52%

Raazi (Cost- 30 crores, Lifetime- 123.17 crores, ROI- 93.17 crores)- 310.56%

AndhaDhun (Cost- 20 crores, Lifetime- 72.50 crores, ROI- 52.50 crores)- 262.50%

Simmba (Cost- 80 crores, Lifetime- 240.22 crores, ROI- 160.22 crores)- 200.27%

Baaghi 2 (Cost- 60 crores, Lifetime- 165 crores, ROI- 105.00 crores)- 175.00%

KGF – Chapter 1 (Hindi) (Cost- 16 crores, Lifetime- 43.93 crores, ROI- 27.93 crores)- 174.56%

2.0 (Hindi) (Cost- 75 crores, Lifetime- 188 crores, ROI- 113 crores)- 150.66%

Hichki (Cost- 20 crores, Lifetime- 46.17 crores, ROI- 26.17 crores)- 130.85%

Veere Di Wedding (Cost- 35 crores, Lifetime- 80.23 crores, ROI- 45.23 crores)- 129.22%

Satyameva Jayate (Cost- 40 crores, Lifetime- 88.15 crores, ROI- 49.05 crores)- 120.62%

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (Cost- 30 crores, Lifetime- 65.36 crores, ROI- 35.36 crores)- 117.86%

Sui Dhaaga (Cost- 37 crores, Lifetime- 79.02 crores, ROI- 42.02 crores)- 113.56%

PadMan (Cost- 37 crores, Lifetime- 78.95 crores, ROI- 41.95 crores)- 113.37%

Raid (Cost- 48 crores, Lifetime- 101.54 crores, ROI- 53.54 crores)- 111.54%

Dhadak (Cost- 35 crores, Lifetime- 71.92 crores, ROI- 36.92 crores)- 105.48%

