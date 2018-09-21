Box Office Predictions Of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Divyenndu Sharmaa’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is set for its release and the buzz around it is just about fair.

For a film with this kind of star cast, one would have expected a lot more hype. However, it is turning out to be a film that would be primarily dependent on word of mouth to take it forward.

Box Office - Batti Gul Meter Chalu to see an average opening
The film’s director Shree Narayan Singh had delivered a Superhit in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha last year. It had carried good pre-release buzz and was again focused on a social issue. This time around, he is exploring the subject of electricity nexus and though the title is quite catchy, the promo and the follow through have been just average. A couple of songs have emerged as popular though.

As of now, the film seems to be set for an opening in the range of 6-7 crore. Anything lesser would be too low for the film while anything more would be an added bonus given the buzz surrounding it. Though both Shahid and Shraddha are coming with a Blockbuster each behind them (Padmaavat and Stree), it would have to be seen how their pairing (after Haider) brings in audiences to theatres this week.

