Box Office: Malang Has A Decent 2nd Friday, Jawaani Jaaneman Has Some Collections Trickle In

Malang did well in its first week to collect 39.65 crores at the box office. Considering the fact that the collections had stayed stable right through the weekdays with Thursday numbers emerging as 3.20 crores, it was expected that the second Friday would be in 2.50-2.75 crores range as well.

More so since it was also Valentine’s Day. However, the collections did see a dip with 2.25 crores coming in. Not that this is a huge drop but then a bit better was expected.

Nonetheless, the collections now stand at 41.90 crores and a decent jump is expected today. As long as around 3 crores come in today, it would be fair enough for the film. The key milestone for the Mohit Suri directed film would be to come close to the 60 crores mark in its lifetime but for that there need to be jumps today and tomorrow. Else, the best case scenario for the film would be 55 crores.

Janwaai Jaaneman would perhaps have its last week in theaters as the collections have started coming down rapidly. The film brought in only 0.28 crores more on the third Friday and at best would have a weekend of around 1 crore. So far, the total stands at 27.15 crores and the Saif Ali Khan starrer will stretch its way towards 29 crores lifetime.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

