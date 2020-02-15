Aditya Narayan Opens Up About His TRP Gimmick Of Wedding To Neha Kakkar: “It Did Go Too Far”

The rumours of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s wedding have dominated the headlines since the past few days but there were no confirmations. As it was father Udit Narayan who called it a TRP gimmick a few days ago, it is Aditya himself now who has spilt the beans over. Hear the truth from the horse’s mouth, scroll below.

It was said that Aditya who is right now busy hosting the current season of singing reality show Indian Idol was going to marry singer-mentor Neha Kakkar on February 14 which was Valentine’s Day. But turned out that nothing that sort happened.

Aditya who was in the centre of it all has now opened up and revealed that it was a funny gimmick that went too far. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the singer said, “I do my work and mind my business. When the channel told me about this gimmick, I told than to make sure it doesn’t go too far. But it did. I soon started getting calls and messages, asking about my supposed marriage with Neha. It became very embarrassing to both of us.”

When asked why he did not stop such a misleading gimmick from catching fire, he said “It wasn’t in my hands. By the time, I became aware of how far this gimmick had gone it was too late. It was very embarrassing to be asked about my marriage to Neha Kakkar when there is no such relationship between us. She is a dear friend, but that’s it. And please tell me, if and when I have to get married would I do it on a reality show?”

“Well, I’m of the marriageable age. That’s all I will say. When I never suggested there was anything between Neha Kakkar and me, a section of the media, without asking, went ballistic. Imagine what would happen if I admitted to actually seeing someone,” said Aditya while talking about his marriage plans.

Aditya further cleared that he aims to focus on his career and nothing else.

