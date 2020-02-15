Most Eligible Bachelor Poster: Happy Go Lucky Pooja Hegde As The Most Eligible Bachelorette Looks Endearing

Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde who kickstarted 2020 on a good note with the blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Allu Arjun, has a busy and promising year ahead. The actress who will next be seen in yet another Telugu venture – Most Eligible Bachelor, looks endearing in her first look poster from the same.

It was yesterday evening when the makers unveiled the first look poster of the actress with a tweet that read: “In our Second step of #MostEligibleBachelor , Presenting you the First look of our Most Eligible Bachelorette @hegdepooja as “Vibha””

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Pooja all smiles, dressed in casuals with her shoes held head high and a speaker placed face front. More about Most Eligible Bachelor, the Telugu film has debutant Akhil Akkineni in lead opposite Pooja Hegde. Most Eligible Bachelor also stars versatile actors Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Amani along others in pivotal roles.

The Pooja Hegde starrer is being helmed by filmmaker Bhaskar, and it is being bankrolled by Bunny Vas, Vasu Varma and Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts Banner. Music for the film is being composed by Gopi Sundar.

Most Eligible Bachelor is slated to hit big screens this coming summer. Apart from Most Eligible Bachelor, Pooja Hegde also has yet another Telugu venture in her kitty in the form of Jaan in which she will be seen opposite Prabhas.

