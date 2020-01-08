Good Newwz Box Office Day 12: Very Good On Tuesday!

Good Newwz Box Office Day 12: It enjoyed a very good Tuesday as 5.04 crores came in. The film has hardly fallen from its Monday collections of 5.40 crores which is indeed a superb feat. For a biggie like this to hold on to numbers over the 5 crores mark even on the weekdays of the second week is truly remarkable as hardly any films manage to achieve such footfalls.

In fact now it is a given that Wednesday and Thursday would stay on over the 4 crores mark, which means weekdays too would contribute 18-20 crores. The trending so far is really good for the Raj Mehta directed film and rest assured the film would have a healthy third week as well despite competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak.

So far, the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer has collected 172.54 crores and it should now go past the 180 crores before the second week is through. The Karan Johar production is heading for a blockbuster status and once it enters the 200 Crore Club, the milestone would have been achieved.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

