Box Office Collections: Romeo Akbar Walter Is Fair, Kesari Stays Decent

Romeo Akbar Walter had fair numbers on Tuesday as 2.75 crores* came in at the box office. The film has taken a dip when compared to Monday collections of 3 crores. Ideally, the film should have stayed over 3 crores for each of the weekdays but for that Monday needed to be in the vicinity of 4 crores.

The John Abraham starrer has collected 27.82 crores* so far and for it to be a decent theatrical success, it would boil down to the hold it manages in the second weekend. The second week is going to be short though due to the arrival of Kalank on Wednesday, which means this Robbie Grewal directed film would need to demonstrate added stability.

As for Kesari, it is staying stable with Tuesday collections being 0.80 crores*. The film has now moved up to 144.82 crores* and is expected to be steady today and tomorrow as well. By the end of this week, the film would have gone past the 146 crore total.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

