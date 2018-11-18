Box Office Collections: No Takers For Mohalla Assi, Little Growth For Pihu

Box Office Collections: Mohalla Assi is a no-show at the Box Office. This was always on the cards and the release was a mere formality. This wasn’t even the kind of film where reviews would have made any difference. Moreover, with that too not being favorable for the film, it was pretty much a dead end for the Sunny Deol starrer.

This was evidenced from yet another terrible day for this film directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi which collected only 30 lakhs* on its second day. With this the total has reached 55 lakhs* and the weekend would be less than even 1 crore.

As for Pihu, the film saw little growth on its second day with 55 lakhs* coming in. For some sustenance, it had to touch at least 1 crore on Saturday.

The film’s total currently stands at 1 crore* and would struggle to reach 2 crore before it enters the weekdays. A much bigger jump would be desirable for this Vinod Kapri directed film which has relatively low costs and hence can benefit from some kind of a theatrical run at the Box Office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources