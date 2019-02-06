Box Office Collections: Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Is Stable, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Stays Low

Box Office Collections: Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is finding a decent footing for itself as the collections are stable. Considering the fact that it has Uri – The Surgical Strike from weeks before and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga as the new competition, the fact that it is still collecting is a good achievement in itself.

The film collected 2.05 crore on Tuesday and that’s not bad at all. So far, the Kangana Ranaut starrer has collected 80.95 crore and now 95 crore lifetime is definitely happening. In fact by some stroke of luck, it could well make a dash for the 100 Crore Club as well. For that, Friday would have to be at least 1.50 crore and that could well do the trick.

The situation isn’t really promising though for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. On Tuesday it fell further as 1.75 crore* came in. The film has collected 17.18 crore* which means basically it would turn out to be a one week week show. Disappointing, as the Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer deserved better.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

