Box Office Collections: Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree, Manmarziyaan & Manto Update!

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is collecting low numbers at the Box Office and would ultimately emerge as a two week runner. The film collected 2.91 crore more on Tuesday and with this, the collections have touched 29.33 crore. The numbers are in fact following the same trajectory as Shahid Kapoor’s Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, though back in 2013 these were at least fair numbers. The later had collected a lifetime of 37.85 crore and it seems like the case for Batti Gul Meter Chalu as well. However, these would hardly be the numbers to cheer about since at the bare minimum, one expects 50 crore from a film like this.

Stree is running at a very few screens today but is seeing the best occupancy amongst all other films in the running. It collected 87 lakhs more on Tuesday which has brought the overall total to 120.93 crore. The film would be quite close to the Raazi total of 124 crore before the week comes to a close and then surpass it in the fifth weekend. The film has sustained quite well despite competition and has emerged as a solid Blockbuster.

Manmarziyaan is on a free fall and there is hardly any sustenance that the Anurag Kashyap directed film is demonstrating. It deserved better but right now it won’t even go to a lifetime of 30 crore. Again, a film with credentials and merits like this should have ideally gone past the 40 crore mark but that won’t be the case anymore. It collected 35 lakhs* on Tuesday and the sum total currently is 25.50 crore*.

As for Manto, as expected it would be a one week show. With just 30 lakhs* more coming in from the select screens where it is running, the film has brought in 2.75 crore* so far. It is following a trajectory similar to last week’s release Mitron, though it doesn’t say much as both films haven’t done well despite merits.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder