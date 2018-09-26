Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan To Start Shooting For Nagraj Manjule’s Next After Thugs Of Hindostan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s next film Jhund in November in Nagpur.

The cine icon will start shooting after the season finale of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, and after the release of his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, which will open on November 8.

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccers. Big B plays role of a professor who channelises the street children to build a soccer team.

The total shoot duration is 70-80 days, and Amitabh will shoot for 45 straight days in Nagpur.

“I chose the city of Nagpur because the story is based there. I wanted the look and feel to be as authentic as possible and Nagpur has its own unique charm, feel and locales, different from Mumbai and Pune. The language of the film would be best showcased in Nagpur hence I chose the lanes of that city,” Manjule said in a statement.

On working with Big B, Manjule said: “Working with Mr. Bachchan on a story like this is a dream come true. He has always been my favourite legends and there was nobody other than him who fit the role perfectly and to do justice to this particular character.”

“In fact, the other people in the film are all new and since I have been known to work with fresh talent, I think the combination of Mr. Bachchan with this young team will be something to watch out for.”

Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule under the banner of T-Series Films, Taandav Films Entertainment Ltd, and Aatpat.