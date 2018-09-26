Tanushree Dutta REVEALS All About Getting Sexually Harassed By Nana Patekar

Bollywood is known for its glamour and always attracted the commoners. But who can perfectly describe the real dark secrets of the industry, other than people associated with it? Recently actress Tanushree Dutta made a shocking revelation and shared her #MeToo moment in Bollywood. Talking to Zoom, Tanushree accused veteran actor Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her.

The said incident happened in 2008, when she was shooting for solo sequence of a song in Horn OK Please. Nana misbehaved and intimidated her on the sets. Even after complaining to the director and producer, no one dared to take action. Talking about Nana, she said that everyone in industry knows about his indecent behaviour towards the actresses, but all are tight-lipped.

In a recent time, many actresses have discussed about such incidents openly, exposing the dark side of industry but Tanushree Dutta accusing the ace actor has surely taken everyone by shock. Let’s see how Nana Patekar reacts to this!

