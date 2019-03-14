Box Office Collections: Badla, Luka Chuppi & Total Dhamaal Continue To Do Well

Box Office Collections: It is good time indeed for all three Hindi films in the running today as collections stay on to be very stable for Badla, Luka Chuppi and Total Dhamaal.

Badla is showing the kind of hold which warrants a good run in weeks to come. The film is continuing to bring in over 3.50 crore on a daily basis and that was evidenced in Wednesday collections of 3.55 crore. This is hardly any drop from Tuesday collections of 3.85 crore. The film is set to have another day in excess of 3 crore today and with 34.35 crore already in its kitty so far, the overall first week would be good.

Luka Chuppi is not slowing down either as after Tuesday numbers of 2.07 crore, the film’s Wednesday numbers stand at 1.96 crore. The film has accumulated 73.33 crore already and by the time the second week is through, the collections would be around 75 crore for sure. Superhit.

Meanwhile, Total Dhamaal is staying afloat over the 1 crore mark in a daily basis. This was evidenced on Wednesday too as 1.10 crore came in and this is pretty much the same as Tuesday numbers of 1.15 crore. With the total standing at 144.66 crore, the film would now hit the 150 crore somewhere in the middle of the coming week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

