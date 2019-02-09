Box Office Collections: Amavas Opens Lesser Than Predicted, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Is On Its Way Out

Box Office Collections: Though there wasn’t really any buzz around Amavas, it was still expected to open around 1 crore mark at least. Since the film belongs to the horror genre, there is a bare minimum guarantee that a film comes with. However that didn’t really turn out to be the case for the Sachiin Joshi – Nargis Fakhri starrer as it collected even lesser with just 75 lakhs* coming in.

Director Bhushan Patel’s last release Alone with Bipasha Basu in the lead had collected 4.5 crore on its opening day and now Amavas could well reach near that number in its lifetime.

On the other hand Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga now has just token collections coming in. The film brought in mere 40 lakhs* on its second Friday and that has elevated its overall collections to 20.08 crore*. The film is a huge flop and would fold up under the 25 crore mark.

This is a rare flop for Sonam Kapoor since she had been enjoying a good streak with back to back successes in the form of Veere Di Wedding, PadMan, Neerja and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

