Box Office - Badhaai Ho is superb, Ayushmann Khurranna to challenge Salman Khan; Namaste England to wrap up under 10 crore

Badhaai Ho is continuing to rake in moolah with Tuesday turning out to be good as well. The film collected 5 crore* more and with this the total has reached 56.35 crore* at the box office. The film is pretty much set to enjoy one of the best first weeks of 2018 and amongst medium budget releases, it would be finding itself amongst the top affairs.

Badhaai Ho is continuing to rake in moolah with Tuesday turning out to be good as well. The film collected 5.50 crore more and with this the total has reached 56.85 crore. The film is pretty much set to enjoy one of the best first weeks of 2018 and amongst medium budget releases, it would be finding itself amongst the top affairs.

On the other hand Namaste England is now competing with some of the biggest theatrical disasters of the recent times. One can’t remember when was the last time a big budget film faced the ignominy of folding up under 10 crore lifetime, something that Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra film is facing. With mere 40 lakhs* more coming in, the film is standing at 7.45 crore*. For a reasonably marketed film with a good all around awareness and release, the collections are just not there at all. Rest assured, the Vipul Shah directed film would hardly be in the running in the second week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources