Even in its sixth weekend, Uri: The Surgical Strike is continuing to find audiences for itself at the box office. Even the best of the films find their way into satellite or digital medium in this time-span but this Aditya Dhar directed film is not yet through with its theatrical run.

The film collected 6.50 crores* more over the weekend gone by. This is a good number considering the fact that Gully Boy is the new release of the week and has taken a good start for itself. Still, this Vicky Kaushal starrer is running at 860 screens and is justifying its presence there.

So far, the film has collected 225.57 crores* and a lifetime number in excess of 235 crores is a given. From there on it would be interesting to see if it would manage to challenge Simmba lifetime of 240.31 crores. Total Dhamaal releases on the coming Friday which means the majority of screens would be playing the comedy franchise as well as Gully Boy. However if Uri: The Surgical Strike still manages to find screens for itself then anything is possible.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!