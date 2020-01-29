Box Office 2020 VS 2019: With Tanhaji-Mania, Street Dancer 3D & Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman Arriving Next, Last January’s 403 Crores Are Set To Be Crossed

Box Office: Although Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga are clearly underperforming at the ticket windows, the first month of 2020 is all set to beat the mighty total of 403 crores of last January. To reach such a record-breaking number, the extraordinary run of Tanhaji: The Unsung is coming in handy.

As discussed in one of our previous articles (Box Office 2020 VS 2019: With Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Panga & Others, Will This January Be As Fruitful As The Last One?), last January amassed a sum of 403 crores including The Accidental Prime Minister, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Why Cheat India, Thackeray and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

We predicted that there are high chances of this number to be surpassed and seems like the target is very much closer. As of now, a cumulative collection of 332.63 crores (Chhapaak- 32.48 crores, Tanhaji- 232.18 crores, Panga- 18.21 crores and Street Dancer 3D- 49.76 crores) has been achieved and now just 70.37 crores are remaining to level the total of 403 crores. Speaking about the remaining distance, it shouldn’t be a big task owing to the fact that Tanhaji is still going strong and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D is bringing in some numbers. Also, Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F-Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman is arriving this Friday, which seems to be another successful outing on its way.

On the whole, one could say that January 2020 has provided a splendid start for Bollywood.

