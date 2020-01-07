Box Office 2019 VS 2018: With Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Panga & Others, Will This January Be As Fruitful As The Last One?

Box Office: The year of 2018 saw a monumental start right from its first month i.e. January. Often described as a dry month at the ticket windows, we saw all-time blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike coming out as a surprise at the very start of the year. Also, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi amassed decent moolah by falling just short of 100 crore mark.

Apart from the aforementioned movies, there were other small to medium-scaled movies too, which added some sort of numbers in the month of January. Speaking about Bollywood, about 5 notable movies arrived in January 2019 including- The Accidental Prime Minister, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Why Cheat India, Thackeray and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. They accounted for a business of around 403 crores.

The number of 403 crores sound tough to be surpassed but despite a dismal start to 2020 with small releases like Sab Kushal Mangal, Shimla Mirchi and others crashing down, there are brighter prospects with biggies like Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D and Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman, awaiting the release.

Going by the numbers, each of the 5 above-mentioned movies will need to make an average collection of around 80.60 crores, which is attainable. Also, there are several small releases that might work wonders due to positive word-of-mouth.

Amongst all, Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are the much talked about and highly anticipated releases. As of now, both of them seem to be potential 100 crore grossers at the box office and might even score higher despite a clash.

On the whole, it wouldn’t be an overstatement, if we say that January 2020 has high chances of taking over the ‘lucrative’ January of 2019.

