The day of release has finally arrived for Black Widow and all eyes are set on its box office performance. But even before the first show of the day premieres, some good numbers have come in for Scarlett Johansson’s superhero film.

Advertisement

Apart from the US, the film is releasing in several overseas markets, where ticket sales kicked off on Wednesday. Out of all, the report from 11 overseas territories is out. As per the report, the film has sold tickets worth $5 million (approx.) as per Variety. In the United Kingdom, the buzz is of another level as it’s the first Marvel film to release in the last two years. In the UK, it has made around $1.7 million out of advance ticket sales.

Advertisement

Trailing behind the UK is France which has witnessed $1.6 million through ticket sales until now.

Black Widow has been predicted to earn at least $50 million from the overseas territories in its first weekend. In the domestic market, it is expected to beat F9 and earn between $75 to $80 million.

Helmed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow witnesses Scarlett Johansson reprising her character of Natasha Romanoff. She has been part of several Marvel movies with the same character, starting from Iron Man 2.

Meanwhile, just a day ago, Scarlett made it to the headlines as sources confirmed her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with Colin Jost.

A source close to the actress states, “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” as reported by Page Six. On the other hand, she is preferring virtual promotions for Black Widow.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston’s Ex-Boyfriend Adam Duritz Reveals He Was Unaware Of Her Friends Sensation When They Dated: “Had No Idea Who She Was”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube