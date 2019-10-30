Bigil Box Office (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Hits 200 Crore Mark In 5 Days

Bigil Box Office (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay’s latest Diwali release Bigil has literally brought fireworks at the ticket windows. While its domestic collection is simply brilliant, the overseas market too has clocked big numbers.

After the end of 5 days theatrical run, Bigil has crossed 200 crore mark at the global box office. According to the trade estimates, the sports action-drama touched 90 crores in Tamil Nadu alone and its overall total including others states stands at approx. 136 crores. In international circuits, it has made approx. 66 crores gross, which sums up the worldwide collections at approx. 202 crores.

Interestingly, with Bigil Vijay has delivered a hattrick of 200 crore grossers including Mersal and Sarkar. In coming days, the movie assures of breaking more records both in India and the international arena.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Bigil is a sports action film that has Vijay in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women’s football team. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Bigil is Vijay’s third release with Atlee after Theri and Mersal. With both earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans will be hoping Bigil to repeat the box-office feat.

Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, “Bigil” has been dubbed in Telugu as “Whistle”.

Meanwhile, Bigil became the fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji after “Mersal” and Rajinikanth’s “Kaala” and Suriya’s “NGK”.

