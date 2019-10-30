Allu Arjun’s Next With Director Sukumar Launched In Hyderabad

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun who was last seen on big screen early last year in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, launched the action drama venture which have been tentatively titled AA20 in Hyderabad this morning along with the makers.

The actor who is quite active on Instagram shared some pictures from the Muhurat event along with a caption that read: “AA20 Pooja . 3rd time with my darling Sukku . DSP special combo always . Hoping to create a magic again . Thank you Koratala Shiva garu , Surender Reddy Garu & Allu Arvind garu (dad) and all other guests for gracing the occasion. Thank you Mythri Movies & Muttamsetty Media .”

It will be for the third time in their career where the actor-director duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar will be teaming up for a film.

The duo has earlier worked together for Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009). Both the films when released were instant hits.

Talking about AA20, the film revolves around the story of red sandalwood smuggling. The Sukumar directorial has Rashmika Mandanna playing the leading lady.

Reportedly, the makers have approached Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi for the role of an antagonist in the Allu Arjun starrer.

The action drama is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

AA20 will go on floors in mid-November.

Talking about Allu Arjun, the actor is currently busy shooting for final portions of his much-awaited release Ala Vaikunthapuramloo which is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

