Bhoot Box Office Day 8 Early Trends: Drops Further On Second Friday

Bhoot Box Office: After having an average first week at the Box Office, Vicky Kaushal starrer faced a major drop in collections on Day 8 due to heavy loss of screens.

As per early trends, the horror film has collected somewhere in 1-1.20 crores on the second Friday compared to 1.55 crores Thursday.

This takes the 8-day total business of the film to 25.18-25.38 crores and the weekend will be somewhere in 28-29 crores range depending on the growth it shows. The Day 8 number may be low but it’s good enough to give the film a chance of crossing the 30-crore-mark before ending its run.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also features Bhumi Pednekar. It revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea Bird that lies abandoned along the coast.

Meanwhile, Vicky’s Bhoot co-actor Akash Dhar had fun working with him in the film.

“Working with Vicky was an amazing experience. We have known each other since theatre days so the chemistry and bonding was good. The only challenging part was to enact the horror scenes because everything was on our imagination, as the vfx would take place later,” Akash said.

“I am very happy that my work is appreciated in the film. it was a very technical and interesting shoot..so a lot of things were happening for the first time for me. But hats off to our director as he was very clear on what he wanted from us in terms of a performance,” Akash added.

