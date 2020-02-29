Thappad Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Opens On A Fair Note

Thappad Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Led by Taapsee Pannu, the film has hit the big screens and is received with a positive response. Critics are raving about it, but the audience is also not finding hard to understand the difficult conversation in the film. At least public review from day 1 indicates the same.

The issue with Thappad is it will find hard to attract a huge chunk of the audience because of the subject it is tackling. Despite the subject being a really important one, behavioural pattern of the audience could affect the film on the weekdays.

As per the early estimates coming in, the movie has collected in the range of 3.25-3.75 crores on its day one. This is a little lower than expected but it’s not an outrightly average. This shows the hope of growth over the weekend and stability on the weekdays.

It’s also facing some competition from the holdover releases like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. Both the other films dipped during its weekdays and that’s what Thappad will have to avoid to score a respectable number.

Everyone is going gaga over the film- from the industry who’s who to the critics, every one which make Thappad, a film which has gripped the nation already. The appreciation with the gesture of receiving a standing ovation is what was the feature of all the screenings that were held across the cities, much ahead of the release reflecting upon the confidence that the makers have on the content.

The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles and overall, the film has already passed for the best film of 2020.

Thappad, produced by Bhushan Sudesh Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha, released yesterday in the theatres.

