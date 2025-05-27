Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, has amassed a winning sum in its first 4 days. After pulling off an impressive total in the opening weekend, the film had its real litmus test on Monday. And guess what? It has passed the Monday test at the Indian box office by showing a drop of less than 40% from the opening day. In the meantime, it has recovered over 60% of its reported budget.

Bhool Chuk Maaf passes the Monday test!

Backed by the discounted ticket rates, the Hindi romantic comedy exceeded expectations by earning 7.20 crores. This external boost helped the film over the entire weekend, which resulted in a solid total of 28.71 crores in the first 3 days. Yesterday, on day 4, the film earned 4.60 crores, showing a drop of just 36.11% compared to the opening day.

Overall, Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned a good 33.31 crore net at the Indian box office in 4 days. Including taxes, it equals a gross domestic collection of 39.30 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Bhool Chuk Maaf at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 7.20 crores

Day 2 – 9.81 crores

Day 3 – 11.70 crores

Day 4 – 4.60 crores

Total – 33.31 crores

Bhool Chuk Maaf recovers over 60% of its budget!

Reportedly, Bhool Chuk Maaf is made on a budget of 50 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 33.31 crores. If we calculate, the film has recovered 66.62% of its at cost. In the next few days, it is expected to recover the complete budget and secure a plus verdict. It will secure a hit verdict at a collection of 100 crore net, which looks tough to achieve.

For Maddock Films, it’s turning out to be another success story after Stree 2 and Chhaava.

More about the film

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. It also features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain. It was released on May 23, 2025.

