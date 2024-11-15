Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has completed a theatrical run of two weeks, and so far, it has been a glorious ride. Despite a mega clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, the film attracted its set of audiences and emerged victorious in no time. In a recent development, it smoothly crossed 350 crores, and now, after Stree 2, it is set to unleash the milestone of 400 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 14 days!

This year has been truly dominated by horror/horror comedies. Among Bollywood releases, the first clean hit of the year was for Shaitaan. It was followed by Munjya, which was the super-hit of 2024. After Munjya, we all saw the havoc created by Stree 2, emerging as an all-time blockbuster. And now, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel has turned out to be another big success in the horror-comedy genre.

Apart from the attraction of the horror-comedy genre, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was extremely benefitted by the franchise value, which helped it go past the 350 crore mark globally within a couple of weeks. As per the latest update, the film has amassed 234.92 crores* net at the Indian box office, which equals 277.20 crores* gross after including taxes.

In overseas, it is going strong and so far, 85.09 crores gross have been accumulated. Combining it with the domestic gross, the Kartik Aaryan starrer stands at a whopping 362.29 crores* gross at the worldwide box office after 14 days.

From here, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will comfortably enter the 400 crore club, and whenever that happens, it’ll be the second horror-comedy film from India to enter the 400 crore club globally.

Worldwide breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

India net- 234.92 crores*

India gross- 277.20 crores*

Overseas gross- 85.09 crores

Worldwide gross- 362.29 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

