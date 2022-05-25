Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is defying all expectations and turning out to be a much bigger success than what it was expected to be. To begin one, even if the film would have entered the 100 Crore Club, the industry would have been rejoiced since it was reeling with successive failures that ended up in 20-25 crores lifetime. In such a scenario, even 75-100 crores for a new release would have been a big deal. However, what the Kartik Aaryan starrer has done is simply unbelievable. It is set to do this much in the first week itself and there is so much more left to come.

So far, the Anees Bazmee directed film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected 76.27 crores in mere 5 days, which means the first week in excess of 90 crores is a given now. This was made possible after Monday collections were 10.75 crores and then Tuesday was not too far away from it, what with 9.56 crores more coming in. That’s hardly a fall from one weekday to another, which is superb indeed since by the time the fifth day strikes for a film, some sort of drop does happen. In this case, after Friday’s opening of 14.11 crores, the film is still continuing to be on a high.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 goes on to reaffirm all over again that when the final product goes on to have a cinematic value and appeals to the family audiences, then it is wholeheartedly accepted. The horror-comedy is already on its way to become a big success and it has to be seen if it ends up being a superhit and goes past the 150 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

