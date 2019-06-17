Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Starrer Enters Top 20 Grossers Of All Time

After its second weekend at the Box Office, Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bharat has managed to enter the list of Bollywood’s Top 20 grossers of all times (ever since the invention of the 100 Crore Club). The film has collected 194.85 crores* so far and in the process is finding itself at the 20th spot in the Top-20 list.

Baahubali 2 [Hindi] – 511 crores

Dangal – 387.38 crores

Sanju – 342.53 crores

PK – 340.80 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores

Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

Sultan – 301.50 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores

Krrish 3 – 244.92 crores

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 244.20 crores

Simmba – 240.31 crores

Kick – 232 crores

Chennai Express – 227 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores

Happy New Year – 205 crores

3 Idiots – 202.50 crores

Ek Tha Tiger – 199 crores

Bharat – 194.85 crores*

– Salman Khan has six films in the Top-20

– Katrina Kaif has three films in the Top-20

– Ali Abbas Zafar has three films in the Top-20

– Bharat and Ek Tha Tiger are the only two films in the Top-20 which didn’t enter the 200 Crore Club. Former will soon achieve this feat though.

– While Bharat will eventually go past Golmaal Again lifetime, it may edge out Prem Ratan Dhan Payo too. If that happens, it would be amongst Top-15 grossers of all time.

– Bharat will definitely stay below Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express.

– There are two films in 2019 that have entered the Top-20 list – Bharat and Uri – The Surgical Strike.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!