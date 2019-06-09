Bharat Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: Another Jump On The Cards

Bharat Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: Bharat took off to a fabulous start at the Box Office as the film opened on Friday. The first day collections were simply stupendous 42.30 crores net. Thursday and Friday saw some dip in collections as it came out of the Eid holiday benefit but on Saturday the collections jumped again.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film made a grand entry in the 100 crore club in 4 days and is now looking for a big Sunday at the Box Office.

If Saturday collections showed a jump, Sunday is all set to be higher. Let’s have a look at the advance booking trends in some of the major cities:

Mumbai

Around 20% shows in the “City of Dreams” are getting filled fast or houseful. It’s better compared to Saturday but more jump is required in the noon and evening shows.

Delhi-NCR

The National Capital Region is showing pretty healthy trends today as there are about 50% shows which are expected to go Houseful or are Almost full. There were 35-40% shows going Houseful yesterday.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru continues to be on the lower side though. There are only 15-20% shows having a good response from the audience – similar to yesterday.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has been doing really well since the film’s opening and even for today, there are 50-55% “Oranges” or “Greys”.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is trending pretty well with 30-35% shows receiving enough footfalls.

Chandigarh

Around 30% shows for Sunday are already Houseful or are expected to get filled soon.

Chennai

There are limited shows available for the film in Chennai and almost 50% of them are getting a warm response from the public.

Pune

Like always, Pune is cold on Sunday too. Only 10% of the shows are Filling Fast.

Overall, a healthy day for Bharat is on the cards. The collections will be better than Saturday but a big World Cup match between India and Australia will surely impact it.

